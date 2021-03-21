Cibc World Markets Corp Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,084 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the third quarter worth $14,056,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter worth $13,835,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 17.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,191,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,842,000 after buying an additional 470,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 332,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock worth $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.00. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

