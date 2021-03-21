Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of CubeSmart as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. PGGM Investments grew its stake in CubeSmart by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,742,000 after buying an additional 1,509,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,140,000 after buying an additional 1,348,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,370,000 after buying an additional 648,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,747,000 after buying an additional 568,122 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.