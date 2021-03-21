Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 345,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.13% of GrafTech International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 31,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.55%.

EAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

