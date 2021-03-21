Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 1,151 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

EXPE opened at $179.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.18 and its 200 day moving average is $124.42.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

