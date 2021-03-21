Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 4,261 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.39.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $308.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $321.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.54. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.60 and a 1 year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

