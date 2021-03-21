Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases New Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 81,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 18.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,722,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REXR opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

REXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

