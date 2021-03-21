Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 61,000 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Penske Automotive Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $216,000. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAG. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

NYSE PAG opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

