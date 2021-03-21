Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 72,991 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.53.

NYSE:LVS opened at $63.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.54. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.80 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

