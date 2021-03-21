Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 20,230 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,230 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,485,744,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after buying an additional 158,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after buying an additional 232,501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 962,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after buying an additional 207,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 785,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,414,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

KSU opened at $224.16 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $96.23 and a 12-month high of $227.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.19 and a 200-day moving average of $196.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.