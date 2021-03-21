Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 20,488 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,488 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $230.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.90 and a 200 day moving average of $202.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.63 and a 1 year high of $235.16.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.87.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

