Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 38,263 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,263 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after buying an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,980,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,309,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,750,000 after buying an additional 48,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Xylem by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Xylem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Xylem stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,868 shares of company stock worth $3,440,969. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

