Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $3.09 Million Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 186,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned 0.06% of Brixmor Property Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 714,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 53,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 671,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 155.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

BRX stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

