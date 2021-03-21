Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 91,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $300,159,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $101,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $99,240,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $97,300,000.

Several analysts have commented on AIRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of AIRC opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.83. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $45.89.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

