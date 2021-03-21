Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of KDP opened at $34.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.