Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,121 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $854,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $243.26 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $248.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.44.

In related news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,220 shares of company stock valued at $36,760,473. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

