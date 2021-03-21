Cipher (CPR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $179,167.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. Cipher has a total market cap of $67,129.67 and approximately $179,167.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cipher has traded 16% higher against the dollar. One Cipher token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00079125 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002698 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cipher Token Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,023,402 tokens. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

