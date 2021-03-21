Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,967,794 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,812 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Cisco Systems worth $1,251,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 65,366,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,897,791. The company has a market capitalization of $206.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $49.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

