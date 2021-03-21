Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,595 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of TTM Technologies worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $138,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

