Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.11.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $44.54. The company had a trading volume of 16,992,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,971. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.