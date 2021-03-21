Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,692,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.88% of Citizens worth $21,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Citizens by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Citizens by 160.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 26,744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Citizens by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citizens stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 0.32. Citizens, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $7.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.14 million during the quarter. Citizens had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents in approximately 20 countries through 1,000 independent marketing consultants, as well as through independent marketing firms and consultants throughout the United States.

