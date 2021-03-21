Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,026,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.46% of Citizens & Northern worth $20,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,203 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens & Northern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,278,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 46.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $396.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. Citizens & Northern Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

