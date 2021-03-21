Civitas (CIV) Market Cap Hits $73,312.41

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Civitas has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $73,312.41 and approximately $91.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,997,215 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

