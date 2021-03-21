Civitas (CIV) One Day Volume Tops $90.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 34.9% against the dollar. Civitas has a market cap of $68,941.77 and $90.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00039046 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001795 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002523 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 119.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,997,808 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars.

