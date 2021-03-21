Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.83 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will post sales of $414.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $412.40 million and the highest is $417.25 million. Clarivate posted sales of $240.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Clarivate.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Clarivate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $25.91 on Friday. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

