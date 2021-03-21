Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,446,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,740 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.66% of Clarus worth $22,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the third quarter worth about $4,881,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at about $3,626,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at $710,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $1,496,463.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,308,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

CLAR opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $538.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

