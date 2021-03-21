Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Holdings Raised by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.87% of Clearfield worth $19,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at $1,249,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,680 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Clearfield by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 33.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearfield alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $37,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 24,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $869,052.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,941 shares in the company, valued at $18,331,913.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,237 over the last 90 days. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. Clearfield, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $438.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.