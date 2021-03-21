CloakCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $3,208.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00015393 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,602,224 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.