Cloudbric 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $139,052.00 (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $139,052.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00050891 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00016647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.46 or 0.00644032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00068780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00024216 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Cloudbric Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,610,511 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

