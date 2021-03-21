Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises about 2.5% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $3,821,485.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $2,441,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,852 shares of company stock worth $51,288,004 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. 6,369,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,666,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of -183.82 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist increased their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.