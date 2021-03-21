Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,686 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,686 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,156,000. Microsoft makes up about 3.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 163,725 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $34,436,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 49,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,059,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $230.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.31.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

