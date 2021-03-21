CoinDeal Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $571.00 (CDL)

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. CoinDeal Token has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $571.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.87 or 0.00648132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00068881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CoinDeal Token Profile

CoinDeal Token (CRYPTO:CDL) is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

CoinDeal Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

