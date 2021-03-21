CoinEx Token (CET) Price Reaches $0.0236 on Top Exchanges

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $16.74 million and $1.04 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00050970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.89 or 0.00647963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00068946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00023479 BTC.

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

