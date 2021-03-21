Coinlancer Price Up 9.7% Over Last Week (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Coinlancer has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $130,285.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0297 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00050712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00016913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.54 or 0.00646496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00068797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00023651 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

