CoinPoker (CHP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $429.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $429.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00051250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.93 or 0.00647485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00024425 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CoinPoker Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.