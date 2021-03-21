CoinPoker (CHP) Market Cap Tops $1.97 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 35.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One CoinPoker token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.97 million and $295.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CoinPoker has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00050502 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00017021 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.90 or 0.00644964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00068764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00023588 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

