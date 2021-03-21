CoinUs (CNUS) Trading Up 101.2% Over Last 7 Days

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 101.2% against the dollar. CoinUs has a market cap of $60,209.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005698 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000145 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 70.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

