Color Platform Trading Up 63.4% Over Last 7 Days (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 63.4% higher against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.79 million and $682.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,452.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.62 or 0.00918353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00356406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00033000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000981 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000285 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.