Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Boosted by Rivulet Capital LLC

Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,839,635 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,650 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 10.0% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Comcast worth $201,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $55.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,957,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,145,686. The firm has a market cap of $254.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

