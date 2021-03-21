Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150,014 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.65% of Comfort Systems USA worth $31,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,843,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,247.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.55. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.