Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.92 Million

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post sales of $20.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.34 million and the lowest is $20.50 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $17.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $88.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $92.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $99.36 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $110.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHCT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.