Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) will post sales of $20.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.34 million and the lowest is $20.50 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $17.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full year sales of $88.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $92.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $99.36 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $110.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Community Healthcare Trust.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHCT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 33,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.61%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.