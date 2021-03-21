Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Commvault Systems worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 509.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 128,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 107,391 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,570,000 after buying an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Commvault Systems by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 420,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 55,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 13.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 319,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 38,979 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $64.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.28. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $72.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

