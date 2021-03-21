Comparing BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) & Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 8 11 0 2.58

Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 175.86%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $117.36, indicating a potential upside of 50.12%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.62 million ($19.33) -0.08 BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.70 billion 8.34 -$23.85 million $0.07 1,116.86

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals. Tonix Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioMarin Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -107.52% -96.64% BioMarin Pharmaceutical 45.74% 4.34% 2.84%

Risk and Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, manufacturing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions. The company's lead vaccine candidate is TNX-1800, a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19. Its vaccines also comprise TNX-801, a live horsepox virus vaccine to protect against smallpox and monkeypox and serves as the vector platform; and TNX-2300 and TNX-2600, which are live replicating attenuated vaccine candidates for the prevention of COVID-19. In addition, the company's lead CNS candidate is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual formulation of cyclobenzaprine, which is in Phase 3 development for fibromyalgia, as well as in Phase 2 studies for agitation in Alzheimer's disease and alcohol use disorder. Further, its products include TNX-1300, which is in Phase 2 development for the treatment of life-threatening cocaine intoxication; TNX-601 CR for depression; and TNX-1900 for migraine and cranio-facial pain treatment. Additionally, its preclinical pipeline includes TNX-1600 for posttraumatic stress disorder, depression, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; TNX-701 for radioprotection; TNX-1200, a smallpox vaccine; TNX-1500 for transplant organ rejection and autoimmune conditions; and TNX-1700 for gastric and pancreatic cancers. The company is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme for adult patients with PKU; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A, a lysosomal storage disorder. In addition, it develops valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an adeno associated virus vector, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A; vosoritide that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia, a form of disproportionate short stature in humans; BMN 307, an AAV5 mediated gene therapy, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to normalize blood Phe concentration levels in patients with PKU; BMN 331 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; BMN 255 for the treatment of chronic renal disease; and BMN 351 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics, Asubio Pharma Co., Ltd., and DiNAQOR AG. The company serves specialty pharmacies; and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

