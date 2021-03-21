Comparing Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Xperi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Xperi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dialog Semiconductor and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dialog Semiconductor 0 7 5 0 2.42 Xperi 0 0 5 0 3.00

Xperi has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.32%. Given Xperi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xperi is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Risk & Volatility

Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xperi has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dialog Semiconductor 5.42% 14.62% 10.73% Xperi -8.65% 18.37% 9.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dialog Semiconductor and Xperi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 3.79 $301.45 million $3.47 21.90 Xperi $280.07 million 9.15 -$62.53 million $2.56 9.55

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dialog Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dialog Semiconductor beats Xperi on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio. The Custom Mixed Signal segment offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), Sub-PMICs, Charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, motor control ICs, solid state drive ICs, and custom ethernet ICs for portable and mobile devices, automotive infotainment systems, solid state drives, and gaming applications. The Advanced Mixed Signal segment provides configurable mixed-signal ICs, AC/DC power conversion ICs, LED drivers, SSL LED drivers, PMICs, and Sub-PMICs for mobile and embedded power, TVs, monitors, automotive, and battery and tethered applications. The Connectivity & Audio segment offers Bluetooth low energy ICs, low power Wi-Fi system on chips, voice over digital enhanced cordless telecommunications, Digital audio and audio CODEC ICs, and audio CODECs for ordless phones and professional audio, headsets and headphones, computing, portable media players, and audio accessories applications. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. It serves automotive, home solutions, mobile, pro audio and content solutions, semiconductor technologies, and intellectual property markets. The company is based in San Jose, California.

