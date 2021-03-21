Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,270.31 ($16.60).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

CPG opened at GBX 1,479 ($19.32) on Friday. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 982.20 ($12.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,471.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,348.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

