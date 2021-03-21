Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.91 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $408.72 or 0.00711993 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $1.91 billion and $192.53 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 124.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,684,167 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.