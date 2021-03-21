Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will announce $13.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.92 million and the lowest is $13.83 million. Conformis reported sales of $16.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year sales of $69.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.83 million to $70.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.42 million, with estimates ranging from $77.71 million to $81.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Conformis.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conformis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Conformis by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Conformis in the third quarter worth $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conformis by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market cap of $202.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.