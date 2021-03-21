Constellation (DAG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $78.23 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. One Constellation token can now be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $78.23 million and $1.47 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Constellation has traded 22% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00051637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00016128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.06 or 0.00647593 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00068873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024282 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

