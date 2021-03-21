Content Value Network Trading Up 27,802.5% This Week (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded 27,802.5% higher against the US dollar. Content Value Network has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00051171 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.70 or 0.00641750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00068705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024187 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00033154 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io . Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

