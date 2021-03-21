ContentBox Market Capitalization Reaches $4.81 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. ContentBox has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $154,742.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.51 or 0.00513173 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 63.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 204.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

ContentBox Token Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

Buying and Selling ContentBox

