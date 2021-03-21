Contrasting First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) and First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.4% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.7% of First National of Nebraska shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First National of Nebraska and First Merchants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A First Merchants 26.65% 8.50% 1.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National of Nebraska and First Merchants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National of Nebraska N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Merchants $552.09 million 4.81 $164.46 million $3.46 14.12

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than First National of Nebraska.

Volatility and Risk

First National of Nebraska has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Merchants has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First National of Nebraska pays an annual dividend of $120.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Merchants pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First National of Nebraska and First Merchants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National of Nebraska 0 0 0 0 N/A First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Merchants has a consensus price target of $36.33, indicating a potential downside of 25.62%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than First National of Nebraska.

Summary

First Merchants beats First National of Nebraska on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National of Nebraska

First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states. It offers demand deposits, certificates of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and other products. The Bank also provides trust services, safe deposit boxes, cash management, and investment services. It makes loans, such as individual consumer loans, agricultural, real estate, and commercial loans. The company also has subsidiaries, which provide merchant credit card processing and other services. In February, the Bank and TROY Systems, a division of TROY Group, entered into an agreement creating a payment solutions partnership. Under the agreement, the Bank would serve as a reseller for TROY Systems' entire eCheck SecureÂ product line and TROY would use the Bank as a sponsoring bank for its ACH processing operation. First National of Nebraska, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lauritzen Corporation

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 128 banking locations in thirty Indiana, two Illinois, two Ohio, and two Michigan counties. The company offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

